Valarie Denise Lytle (June 16, 1952 – November 3, 2023)

Valarie Denise Lytle, 71, passed away peacefully at her home November 3, 2023, in Farson, Wyoming. She was a resident of Farson for 17 years and a former resident of Nevada and California.

Valarie was born June 16, 1952, in Brawley, California; the daughter of Frank Ames and Betty Faye Meyer.

She attended schools in Monte Vista, California, and graduated from Monte Vista High School in 1969.

Valarie married the love of her life, William Scott Lytle, October 18, 1988, in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Her hobbies included online gaming, playing at the casinos, and gardening. She was also an avid reader.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years, William Scott Lytle; two sons, Bryce Kozminski and Brian Kozminski both of Las Vegas, Nevada; one daughter, Nicole Kozminski of Farson, Wyoming; one sister, Andrea Lelang of Buckeye, Arizona; six grandchildren, Lucas Thomas, Monica Lux, Aurora Kozminski, Brandon Kozminski, Blake Kozminski, and Brynlee Kozminski; one great-grandson, Ivan Lux; cousin, Gina Raspante; two nephews, Brett and Jarred Leland; and one niece Krystal Maxberry.

She was preceded in death by her father Frank Ames; mother Betty Connors; father-in-law, Bill Lytle; maternal grandmother, Bessie Damron and paternal grandmother, Nana Felipa.

Following Cremation; services will be held at a later date.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Valarie’s memory to the Red Desert Humane Society 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, or Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

