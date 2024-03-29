Vasco Gene Walton (July 25, 1933 – March 27, 2024)

Vasco Gene Walton, 90, passed away on March 27, 2024. He was a resident of Rock Springs and a former resident of Evanston, Wyoming. He was born July 25, 1933; the son of Vasco Walton and Shone Gallegos. Gene attended school in Evanston, Wyoming, and graduated from Evanston High School in 1952. He enlisted in the Air Force and was a Veteran of the Korean War, serving from 1952 to 1956.

Gene married the love of his life, Connie June Roberts November 1, 1958, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He worked as a surveyor for Union Pacific Railroad and later as a field engineer/surveyor for Mountain Fuel/Questar.

Gene loved the outdoors, spending countless hours fishing, hunting, and boating with his family and friends. His talent for carpentry was remarkable, his attention to detail was very meticulous and precise. In his leisure time, you could find him playing checkers, cards, or a lively match of ping-pong.

He will always be remembered for his kindness and generosity. But most of all for his unwavering love for his family. His legacy will live on in the cherished memories shared by those whose lives he touched and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Connie June Roberts Walton; one son Gene Edward Walton and wife Becky; one daughter Shone Mitchelson and husband Rick; one brother, Eldon Walton and wife Elaine; nine grandchildren, Jeremy Walton, and wife Megan; Joshua Walton and wife Clarice; Tara Stewart and husband Brandon; Jessica Davis and husband Steve; Danielle Mitchelson; Kailey Walton; Carly Walton; Cory Darlington and husband Kyle; Samuel Walton; 11 great-grandchildren, Ezekiel Walton; Jezebel Jones; Torrance Walton; Riley Stewart; Mikel Walton; Makinzey Fellbaum; Damon Hodges; Aria Davis; Lincoln Darlington; Hunter Darlington and Jack Darlington.

He was preceded in death by his parent Vasco and Shone Walton; two sisters Ilene Lujan; and Anita Riding; one brother, Clarence Junior Walton; one son, Michael James Walton and one daughter-in-law, Marie Walton.

Following Cremation, Military Honors Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at a later date.

