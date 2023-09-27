Vella Mae Hysell Fryburger (September 22, 1929 – September 14, 2023)

Vella Mae Hysell Fryburger, 93, peacefully passed away on September 14, 2023, just a week shy of her 94th birthday with the love of her family surrounding her. She was a resident of Mesa Valley Assisted Living in Mesquite, Nevada.

Vella was born on September 22, 1929 in Robertson, Wyoming. The first daughter of Frank Hysell and Ida May Graham Hysell. Her younger years were spent in Superior Wyoming. Most of her life was spent in the Rock Springs/Green River Wyoming area. Ogden Utah, Las Vegas and Mesquite Nevada were also homes along the way.

In February 1946, she married Clarence Robert Pulley and they had two little boys, Kent and Robert “Bob”. In 1950, Clarence passed unexpectedly at only 26 years of age.

Vella married Charles “Chuck” Fryburger in Reno Nevada on December 8, 1951 and welcomed two daughters, Deanna Lee & Charla Gene, to the family. They had crossed a milestone and celebrated their 50th Anniversary a few months before his passing in September of 2002.

She had attended school in Rock Springs, worked as a telephone operator and later as the secretary of Fryburger Sand & Gravel until her retirement in 1981.

Her hobbies included bowling, crafting, traveling and especially gardening. She loved flowers and always planted a garden wherever she called home. The blooms brought her joy & brightened her spirits throughout her lifetime.

In 2000, she lost her son Bob, who was just 52 at the time. Her last two years were especially difficult as she lost two of her three sisters, Georgina Orel and Irene. Then also a second child, her youngest daughter, Charla Gene was taken way too soon at only 57 years of age following a short battle with cancer. Each of these took a piece of her heart that could never be mended.

Survivors include son Kent Pulley and wife Pat of Pennsylvania; daughter Deanna Perry and husband Randy of Nevada; sister Merle Lumsden of Utah; grandchildren Nickey Baxter, John Pulley, Brandon Perry, Joel Perry, Ryker Gutierrez, Kati Gutierrez, Joshua Gutierrez; and 11 beloved great-grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Clarence Pulley, second husband Charles Fryburger, sisters Georgina Orel Hysell, Irene Sharp, son Robert Dean Pulley, and daughter Charla Gene Gutierrez.

In remembrance of Vella’s life, the family requests any charitable donations be made to the Omniacare Hospice 350 Falcon Ridge Pkwy Bldg100 Suite 101 Mesquite NV 89027.

They were “angels” in caring for her during her final sixteen months of life.

Private family services and interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.