Velma Romero, 87, stepped into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church, 125 Firestone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in the Diamondville Cemetery in Kemmerer, Wyoming.