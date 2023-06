Verna ReNee Turnbow Adams, 85, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Stake Center, 120 Shoshone Avenue, Green River, Wyoming. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.