Victoria Lee Moran (August 17, 1951 – May 3, 2022)

Victoria Lee Moran

Victoria Lee Moran, 70, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Heritage Park in Roy Utah. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and a former resident of Denver, Colorado, and Salt Lake City, Utah. Mrs. Moran died following a lengthy illness.

She was born August 17, 1951 in Rawlins, Wyoming; the daughter of William Morris and Erma “Dixie” Cook.

Mrs. Moran attended schools in Colorado and Wyoming. She graduated in 1969. She was a long-standing dual member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Green River and Rock Springs.

She married her best friend and love of her life, Matthew Moran, on September 26, 1992 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Together they enjoyed gardening, camping, and spending time with the kids, grandchildren, and the dogs. She loved to cook and enjoyed having the family over for meals. She was an avid reader in her spare time and a huge supporter of organ donations, having been a donor-recipient herself. She loved helping others, which became a great asset to the community in her professional life. Her laugh, sense of humor, and quick wit radiated to everyone around her and will be deeply missed.

Survivors include her husband, Matthew Moran of Rock Springs, Wyoming; children William and Heather Ulibarri of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Mike and Nikki Trujillo of Rock Springs, Wyoming; grandchildren Matthew Carlson, Zachary Carlson, Amanda Balliett, Tristen Vasquez, Thomas Trujillo, Kylee Younger, Rozalyn Trujillo, Aizlynn Abram, Brianna Trujillo, Chase Younger, Logan Younger, Willie Ulibarri, Jessica Farias; great-grandchildren Ember Ulibarri, Henry Ulibarri, Zaynah Redford and William Billingsly.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, William and Dixie, her brother, Kevin Morris, and her son, Tom Trujillo.

Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.