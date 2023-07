Victoria S Madura, 54, of Green River, Wyoming, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer, on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023, while surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the First Assembly of God Church, 1380 Hitching Post Dr, Green River, WY. Graveside services and interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery.