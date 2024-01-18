Victoriano “Larry” Lorenzo Silva (May 13, 1952 – January 15, 2024)

Victoriano “Larry” Lorenzo Silva, 71, passed away Monday, January 15, 2024, at his home in Green River, Wyoming.

He was born in Taos, New Mexico on May 13, 1952; the son of Victoriano Silva and Patricia Viola Arellano Silva.

Larry married Evelyn F. Bailon in Cheyenne, Wyoming on November 20, 1976.

He graduated from Taos High School and was a Golden Glove boxer.

Mr. Silva worked as an operator at FMC Corp for 35 years until his retirement.

Larry enjoyed spending his free time outdoors. He loved fishing and hunting, and above all else, he cherished spending time with his grandkids and his little dog Buddy.

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife Evelyn F. Bailon Silva of Green River, WY; mother Patricia Viola Silva of Arroyo Hondo, NM; sons Lawrence Silva and fiancé Maya of Rock Springs, WY, Victor Silva and wife Ericka of Green River, WY, Jesse Silva of Green River, WY; daughter Loretta Haysmer and husband Stephen of Mansfield, AR, Pauline Castillo, and husband Jace; brothers Rudy Silva and wife Lillian, Melvin Clifford Silva; sister Merlinda Romero and husband Robert all of Arroyo Hondo, NM; grandchildren Tasha, Shawnee, Steven, Kaydynce, Ciera, Gage, Ashlynn, Aaron, and Jacqueline; 4 beloved great-grandchildren; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father Victoriano Silva, grandparents Jose Esequiel and Maria Adela Arellano, Patrocina and Federico Silva, brother James W. Silva, and sister Theresa Silva.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held in New Mexico at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.