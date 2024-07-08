Violet Laretta Stout (December 13, 1936 – June 29, 2024)

Violet Laretta Stout passed away June 29, 2024, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming, at the age of 87. Known by all as Laretta, Violet was named after her aunt Violet Goad, but she was partial to the name Laretta. She was born on December 13, 1936, in Goodland, Kansas, the daughter of Charles Goad and Ruth Williams.

Laretta graduated from Fort Collins High School and worked briefly as a Special Deputy Sheriff in Colorado. She married Samuel Leland Stout in Laramie, Wyoming; he preceded her in death on June 18, 2006. Laretta was a member of the local Eagles, Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the International Association of Turtles Inc. She was an avid book reader and she also loved to play Cribbage with Dad for hours. Laretta was a great cook; her families’ favorite dishes were her kraut burgers and green chili. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed!

Survivors include her son Jeff Stout of Green River, WY; daughters Shari Cox of Loveland, CO; and Marie Kinnear of Lake Havasu City, AZ. She was preceded in death by her father Charles Goad; mother Ruth Winkelman; sisters Lois Schaff, Ethel Felde, Mary Stout, and brother Jim Goad.

Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Inurnment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery next to her husband, Sam.

