Virginia Melissa Marin (November 16, 2001 – August 11, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 14, 2020) — Virginia Melissa Marin, was born on November 16, 2001, in Redlands, California, and moved to Rock Springs in 2011. She enjoyed nature, gazing at the stars and the moon, gymnastics and hanging out with friends. Family and friends were very important to her.

In 2019, she graduated as a Health Academy student from Rock Springs High School. After graduation, she went on to become a partner of the Starbucks Team as well as work at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Unexpectedly, on the morning of August 11, 2020, Virginia passed away at the age of 18.

She was loved by many and will forever be missed but not forgotten. Virginia has left a little part of her in everyone that knew her.

Her family includes her parents, Ricardo and Melida Marin; two brothers, Ricardo Marin, and Jose Marin and wife Keariay; two sisters, Melida Marin, and Beverly Marin; two nephews, Brandon Marin, and Jaxtyn Marin; as well as her aunt, uncle, and cousins.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.