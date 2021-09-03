Vivian Doan Sargent (April 25, 1922 – September 2, 2021)

Vivian Doan Sargent

Vivian Doan Sargent passed away peacefully on September 2, 2021 after living an incredibly full 99 years. She loved life and would have made it to 100 and beyond if her body would have cooperated.

She was born on April 25, 1922 to George and Izzi Doan in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the town she always called home. Vivian graduated from Rock Spring High in 1941 where she played baseball, paddle tennis and made lifetime friends.

Vivian was always generous with her time and resources. When her children were young, she served as PTA President. She spent over 6,000 hours volunteering at Sweetwater Memorial Hospital. No one was ever a stranger to her. She made friends everywhere she went. She loved visiting with others and sharing her amazing homemade baked goods.

She was a hard worker. She enjoyed working alongside her beloved husband, Clarence. Together they renovated a mansion in Denver, a bedroom in California, a cabin in Pinedale and completed many, many other family projects for their children and family members.

She had sweet memories of her travel with Clarence particularly the time she spent touring in Alaska. As a member of the Christ of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she held many positions and served faithfully.

Her family will sorely miss her sense of humor, her quick smile, and her dedication to her family.

Preceded in death by her first husband William Adams, her second husband Clarence Sargent, her parents George and Izzi Doan, her brothers Governor, Deab, Leon, Sam, Johnny, Abe, Frank and Pete, her sisters Sebe Opella, Lilly Indorf, and Mary Vanover, and her son-in-law Joel Baker.

She is survived by her children Bill Sargent and Barbara, Bonnie Baker, Gerri Jelaco and Ogedi, Clareen Christensen and Keith, Sybil Smith and Corey, Jill Laws and Hart, nephew Ed Opella and niece Sharon McIntosh, 18 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

The family is grateful for all the care The Mission at Castle Rock staff lovingly provided for our mother.

Graveside services and interment will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to Clarence Sargent Endowments for the Visual Arts Fund in the care of Western Wyoming College Foundation.

