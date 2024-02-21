Wade Allen Colvin (February 6, 1955 – February 12, 2024)

Wade Allen Colvin, 69, passed away on February 12, 2024, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was born February 6, 1955, in White Lake, South Dakota to Melvin Colvin and Doris Fegueroa. He has lived the majority of his life in Rock Springs, WY where he has been surrounded by his son Wade Colvin Jr, and his two grandkids that he adored, Jaken and Zayden Colvin.

Wade graduated from high school in Belle Fouche, SD, and later opened his own business in Rock Springs, WY “Wades Refrigeration.” He mentored and taught numerous people including his son Wade, and continued to pass on his trade to his grandson Jaken teaching him all about the refrigeration business.

Over the years Wade enjoyed his time spent on his boat, where we believe he lost a hat every time he was on the water. He taught his sisters and son how to kneeboard and enjoyed pulling them around the lake. He found joy in soaking anyone who was sitting in the front of the boat with the waves, especially if you told him you didn’t want to get wet. He brought his boat with him all over the place including Lake Havasu, Sheridan Lake, Pactola, and around his hometown of Rock Springs.

Growing up he loved playing pool with his brother Patrick and his dad Mike. He had a pool table right in the middle of his so-called “Living Room.” If he wasn’t playing pool he also loved playing Axis and Allies right on top of the pool table. Growing up there were so many stories of his competitive soul while he played Axis and Allies. Wade would roll the dice and it would always be what he wanted it to be. Call it luck or something of that sort, regardless it caused numerous arguments as well as some great memories. Wade also enjoyed four-wheeling with his family and his dogs, Odin and Trapper, who would take rides all over Rock Springs. He knew how to have fun and make you laugh.

Everyone will miss his laughter, his stories, his big bear hugs, and the endless calls where he would keep you on the phone for hours. He enjoyed singing karaoke, playing his guitar, and singing with his brothers and sisters. Music was a family passion, Wade loved to crank up his guitar and have jam sessions playing with friends and family.

Wade is survived by his sons Wade Colvin(Christina), and Jason Larson; stepchildren Doug, and Dennis; grandchildren Jaken Colvin, and Zayden Colvin; siblings Patrick Colvin, Michael (Pam) Colvin, Christopher Colvin, Curtis (Sherri) Colvin, Tamma (Steve) Traux, Leona Stygles, Jennifer (Kevin) Mosher, Krystina (Philip) Hawki, Crystal Colvin; stepmother Patty Colvin; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Wade will be reunited with his father Melvin Colvin, mother Doris Figueroa, stepdaughter Dalene Frye, grandparents, uncles, and aunts.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com