Walter Richard (Dick) Bennett (June 17, 1931 – April 9, 2019)

Walter Richard (Dick) Bennett, 87, passed away surrounded by family April 9, 2019, at the University of Utah hospital. He was born June 17, 1931, in Green River, Wyoming, the son of William E. Bennett and Ann Bennett (Anstee).

Dick graduated from Rock Springs High School, Class of 1951. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After the war, he married his sweetheart, Loretta Mills, in Elko, Nevada on November 8, 1955, and the settled in Rock Springs. They celebrated thirty-seven years of marriage before Loretta’s unexpected death in 1992. He owned a successful plumbing business, Don Mills Plumbing & Culligan retiring from his business in 1990, he went on to work for School District #1 for the next 10 years. During his time with the school district, he began dating his high school classmate JoAnn Olah and have been together ever since. He and JoAnn loved to travel and eat at Marty’s, his favorite restaurant.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife; his three sisters, Lydia Poffinberger, Jean Merlone, Dovie Bennett; his four brothers, Leeland Bennett, William (Bud) Bennett, Ernie Bennett, Arthur Bennett, and grandson Lester Crompton.

Survivors include his companion JoAnn Olah; one sister Lillie Nelson, two daughters Glynis Cederburg and husband Willie and Rae Lynn Crompton and husband Jerry and one son Danny Bennett; three grandchildren, Amanda Hickerson husband Larry Hickerson, Marc Cederburg and companion Shania Taylor and Nikki Crompton Hamp and partner Krystel Williams; six great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; as well as, many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Dick’s life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors and inurnment will be conducted at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Monday, one hour prior to services.

Honorary Pallbearers: Marc Cederburg, Larry Hickerson, Boyd Hickerson, Steven Hickerson.

