Walter Thomas Wood (October 8, 1965 – October 27, 2021)

Walter Thomas Wood, 56, passed away on October 27, 2021 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on October 8, 1965 in Martinez, California, the son of Thomas Wood and Cynthia Battensby.

Walter graduated from Fairfield High School in 1983 before attending the Phoenix Institute of Arizona.

He worked as a Truck Driver until his retirement.

Walter married Debra Darr in Reno, Nevada on May 27, 2005, they later separated.

He was a Marine Veteran.

Walter enjoyed spending his time cooking, sewing garments, growing veggies, sightseeing, RVing, metal works, leatherworks, playing puzzles, writing, camping, swimming, carpentry, fishing, horseback riding, playing laser tag, watching movies, journaling, listening to music, napping, gambling, and reading.

He was also a member of the Grace Baptist Church.

Survivors include his sister Connie Whitson of Concord, CA; brother Darryl Wood of Benicia, CA; aunts Elaine Morphis, Mary O’ Loughlin, Wanito Ferrell; nephew Nicholas Whitson; nieces Catrina Whitson, Michele Whitson, Ryan Hinton; as well as several cousins.

He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his mother and father Thomas and Cynthia Wood.

Cremation will take place and private family services will be held in California.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.