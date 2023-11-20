Wanda McGee (March 3, 1944 – November 18, 2023)

Wanda McGee, 79, passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on March 3, 1944, in American Fork, UT, the daughter of Floyd and Thelma Herrick.

Wanda married Michael Robert McGee on March 19, 1983, in Elko, NV.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints.

Wanda worked as a housekeeper for the Holiday Inn until her retirement in 1987.

She enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband Michael Robert McGee of Rock Springs, WY; son Jeffery Floyd Baum of Cheyenne, WY; daughters Lacreacia Collins of Rock Springs, WY, Jodie Lynn Blashaw of Fort Bridger, WY; sister Lugine Hansen of St. George, UT; grandchildren Dustin Homan, Lynn Collins; great-grandchildren Alex Homan, Faith Homan, Kyros Cooper, Thadeus Cooper, Xyah LaVee Cooper, Naveah Andrea Collins, and Novah Collins.

She is preceded in death by her parents and son Eldon Deloss Baum.

Graveside Services and interment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at wwww.foxfh.com.