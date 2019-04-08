William “Bill” A. Garcia (August 12, 1935 – April 5, 2019)

William “Bill” A. Garcia, 83, of Rock Springs passed away at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County April 5, 2019.

He was born August 12, 1935, in Victoria, Texas, the son of William A. Garcia Sr. and Agnes Cisneros Markisich. Bill married Virginia Cantu March 23, 1953, in Quirro, Texas. She preceded him in death on October 20, 2012.

Bill was a veteran having served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam war. He owned Pioneer Engine Service and had also been an instructor at WWCC teaching industry tech and hydraulics. He was a member of the Eagles, the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 and the Outstanding Educators of America.

He enjoyed playing golf, playing country music and bowling.

Survivors include his sons William A. Garcia Jr. of Sheridan, Dennis Garcia and wife Tonya of Rock Springs, Michael Garcia and wife Rachael of Seattle, WA; daughters Marie Howells and husband Lyle, Lisa Schunk and husband Bary and Carrie Montoya all of Rock Springs, Laura Howells and husband Brian of Mesquite, NV; brothers Pete Markisich and wife Carol, Danny Markisich and wife Linda all of Rock Springs; sisters Mary Angelovich and husband Ed and Nicki Markisich all of Rock Springs; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, parents, granddaughter Amber Michelle Howells and son-in-law Frank Montoya.

Cremation has taken place.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

