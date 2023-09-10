William “Bill” Callas Jr. (April 19, 1929 – September 7, 2023)

On September 7, 2023 our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather William “Bill” Callas Jr. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 94 years old.

He was the oldest child born to William Callas Sr. and Joan Riccardo Callas on April 19, 1929 in Helper, Utah. He attended school in Helper until Jr. High School when his family moved to Superior, Wyoming. Bill got his first job at the age of 12 working at the Superior Meat Market where he learned to butcher meat. He passed this skill on to his sons, grandsons, and many hunters over the years.

Bill graduated from Superior High School in 1946.

When Bill met the love of his life Sally Lou Ghormley, he would drive the back roads between Superior and Winton to pick her up and take her roller-skating, to a movie or sometimes they would go dancing at the Pla-Mor. They were married on December 4, 1949. Bill and Sally had four children.

Bill also worked for Desert Oil Co., McFadden Wholesale and worked nights running the projector at the Realto Theater. He also managed the hardware department at the Union mercantile Co. and then worked at Stauffer (Rhone-Poulenc) for 20 years until his retirement in 1991.

He was a craftsman with skills in carpentry, electricity, plumbing, mechanics and more. He could build or fix almost anything.

He developed a love of the outdoors through camping, hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. He built his cabin in Boulder, Wyoming along the East Fork River at the East Fork Rod and Gun Club.

When Bill retired in 1991, he and Sally spent the summers at their cabin where they enjoyed gardening, fishing, cooking and barbecuing for friends and family. He hosted many family reunions over the years where he roasted prime rib, pigs, lambs, goats and turkeys over a large spit that he designed and built himself. He always had a large crowd waiting for his delicious food!

His dream vacation was a fishing trip to Alaska. In 1994 Bill and Sally spent four months traveling almost the whole state of Alaska; all the way to the North Pole. He loved fishing for halibut and salmon. He also enjoyed several fishing trips to Canada with family and friends.

Bill spent a LOT of time fishing at Soda Lake where he met Chris Leventis; the owner of Teton Catering. They got to know each other while fishing there and became good friends. Soon Bill was helping Chris butcher meat, help prepare meals and cut and serve meat at many parties and events that Chris catered.

Bill loved gardening. He had gardens at his home in Rock Springs and at his cabin that fed many of his friends and families. There was always more than plenty of rhubarb from his garden so he perfected the art of making rhubarb wine and strawberry jam for his family and friends. Every year for Halloween he had home grown pumpkins for all his grandkids. He also had beautiful flowers and probably the prettiest peonies, four o’clocks and hollyhocks in town!

He was a Past Master Mason in the Rock Springs Masonic Lodge #12.

The Callas Family Christmas Eve Party was an annual event. Bill always cooked prime rib dinner for the whole family and many friends. Most years this included as many or more than 50 people.

Bill is survived by his children, son, Mike Callas and wife Connie; daughter, Sue Legerski; son, Rich Callas and daughter Billie Lou Frandsen.

He is also survived by his sisters, Phyllis Christiansen; Sonja Dods and husband John and Goldie Drollinger and husband Steven. Sisters-in-law; Helene Ghormley and Betty Ghormley; brother-in-law John Fortuna and several nieces and nephews.

Grandchildren, Anna Lee Dangel and husband Cory; Scott Callas and wife Mindy; Kirk Callas and wife LaRhesa; Fred Giovanini and wife Michelle; Stacy Bradshaw and husband Bart; Curt Legerski and wife Carrie; Nicky Callas; Candace Foster; Kerrissa Callas; Chris Frandsen and wife Sarah; Travis Frandsen; Carl Frandsen and wife Heidi.

Great Grandchildren, Hailey Dangel; Aubrey Dangel; Michael Dehn Callas; Abigail Callas; Gabriel Callas; Johannah Callas; Amelia Callas; Dexter Callas; Brennan Callas; Tyler Sherman; Kassi Hall; Baylee Reed and husband Jesse; Sylvia Legerski; Lincoln Foster; Chris Fletcher and wife Baylee; Allie Callas; Jerricka Ainge; Kylee Ainge; Aurora Ainge; Isaac Frandsen and Mary Frandsen.

Great- great-grandchildren, Emersyn Hall; Lailahni Reed; Felix Reed; Zailah Reed; Deklyn Fletcher; Jaxton Merrick; Kasen Callas and Peyton Callas.

Bill is also survived by his beloved Shetland Sheepdog, Sam.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Sally Lou Callas; father, William Callas Sr.; mother, Joan Spensko; step-father, Alfonso Spensko and step-mother Anastasia Callas; brothers, John Callas; Jimmy Callas; Thomas Callas; Louis Paul Spensko and Dennis Spensko; father-in-law, Oscar Ghormley and mother-in-law Lois Ghormley; brothers-in-law, Fank Stavar; Bill Ghormley and Bob Ghormley; sisters-in-law, Vicky Callas; Rosemary Callas; Sammy Callas; Donna Fortuna and Bonnie Toone; sons-in-law, Mike Legerski and Chris Frandsen; daughter-in-law Lorna Callas; grand-daughter, Crissie Sue and “adopted” grandson Jason Jelaca; nieces, Nancy Mahleres and Judy Gettler.

We would like to thank Rocky Mountain Home Health Care and all of their caring and compassionate professionals that helped make it possible for us to care for our dad at home. We could not have done this without all of your help. We appreciate each and every one of you!

We would also like to thank the Rock Springs Fire Department; Shawn Rockey PA-C; Dale Majhanovich; Kriste Vase Lev and Autumn Crosby from Vase Funeral Home. You will always be remembered for your professionalism, kindness and compassion.

Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

