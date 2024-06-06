William “Bill” Current (November 13, 1964 – June 4, 2024)

William “Bill” Current, 59, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and a former resident of California. Bill died from a brief illness.

He was born November 13, 1964, in Oakland, California, the son of William Current and Jacqueline R. Davis. Bill attended schools in California and was a 1982 graduate of St. Mary’s High School. He received both his Bachelors and Master’s Degree in Archaeology from the University of Montana. Bill married the love of his life, Cindy Cilensek, on August 22, 1987, in Pinedale, Wyoming. She preceded him in death on November 21, 2023.

He co-owned and operated Current Properties for many years. Bill also co-owned and operated WyoData Security. He established and ran Current Archaeological Research for over 30 years. He was known by family and friends for his generosity. Bill was an advocate for local business, a supporter of local charities, and willing to help however he could.

Bill enjoyed being outdoors and working, but most of all, he enjoyed his daughters and his granddaughters. He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community. Bill was also an Eagle Boy Scout.

The family respectfully requests donations to the Holy Spirit Catholic School be made in Bill’s memory.

Survivors include his mother, Jacqueline Berton of Clovis, California; two daughters, Stephanie Current of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Jennifer Brehm and husband Chris of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Jesse Current of Clovis, California; two granddaughters, Ava and Abby; one aunt, Karen Hoffman; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, William Current, and wife, Cindy Current.

A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 5:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call the church one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com