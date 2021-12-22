William “Bill” E. Thomas (January 28, 1949 – December 15, 2021)

William “Bill” E. Thomas

William “Bill” E. Thomas, 72, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a resident of Rock Springs, WY for 52 years.

He was born on January 28, 1949 in Maryland, the son of Willer Thomas and Irene Kenton.

Bill attended the Colorado Trucking School and worked as a firefighter for Sweetwater County Fire Department for 10 years until his retirement in 1999.

He was an Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War.

Bill married Connie Martinez in Evanston, WY on February 14, 1979.

He enjoyed fishing, riding Harleys, hunting, and spending time with his family. William loved driving around in his trucks and being with his beloved horse “Apache”. He also had a love for Thanksgiving food and eating his wife’s green chili and his daughter’s mashed potatoes.

Survivors include his wife Connie Thomas; son Chris Martinez; daughters Angelique Martinez, Billie Jo Willey; sister Sharon Davidson; 11 greatgrandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Willer and Irene Thomas; son David Martinez; daughter Rosanna Starr Thomas; brothers Bobby, Buddy, and David (Jimmy) Thomas; sisters Ruth Ann, Betty Jean, and Joyce.

Funeral services will take place at 10:00 am, Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services.

Interment with military honors will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.