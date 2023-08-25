William “Billy” Baker (January 15, 1939 – August 5, 2023)

William “Billy” L. Baker, 84 passed away August 5, 2023 at his home in Sun City, Arizona. He was a resident of Sun City, Arizona for eight days and former resident of Glendale, Arizona and Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born January 15, 1939 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Carthel Baker and Elizabeth Allen.

Mr. Baker attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1957 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He earned his Bachelor in Pharmacology from the University of Wyoming in 1964. He also earned a Bachelor Degree in Law in 1987 and passed Washington State Bar in 1988.

He owned and operated Baker Law office for 30 plus years and retired in 2021 as an Attorney.

Mr. Baker was a member of the Moose Lodge and Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Survivors include his two sons, Michael A. Baker of Glendale, Arizona; William R. Baker of Beaumont, Texas; two brothers, John Baker of Lakeview, Colorado; Edward Baker of Madell, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Michael R. Baker; Brandy A. Baker; Scott M. Baker; Matthew R. Baker; Jeffrey Baker; one great-granddaughter, Piper Baker; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Valerie J. Baker.

Cremation will take place; a Graveside Service and Inurnment will be conducted at 9:00 A.M. Saturday, September 23, 2023 in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com