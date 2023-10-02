William D. Brazell (August 19, 1926 – September 23, 2023)

William D. Brazell, 97, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Mission at Castle Rock. He was a 50-plus-year resident of Rock Springs, and a former resident of Baggs, and Rawlins, Wyoming.

He was born on August 19, 1926, in Savory, Wyoming; the son of William Alfred and Ethel Lucille Brazell. Mr. Brazell attended schools in Baggs and Rawlins, Wyoming. He served in the United States Army in World War II as a Military Police, Rifleman, and Sergeant. He married Shirley May Frasier on July 29, 1961, in Lander, Wyoming; and she preceded him in death. Mr. Brazell worked for Pacific Power and Light for many years until his retirement in 1998 as a Journeyman Line Foreman. His interests included spending time with family; hunting, fishing; camping; and making jewelry, leatherwork, and scroll art.

Survivors include one son, Thomas Brazell of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Vern Brazell and wife Luauna of Salt Lake City, Utah; four grandchildren, Larry Macy and wife Mariah; Jason Brazell and wife Christina; Bill Brazell and Heather Brazell; nine great-grandchildren, Neale Jones and wife Kodee; Parker Macy and wife Caitlin; Daryn Macy; Kaison Macy; Easton Macy; Shaylee Brazell; Aiden Brazell; Lila Brazell; Addison Brazell; five great-great-grandchildren, Wesley; Greyson; Crymson; Emberlie; Xomaria; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirley Brazell; two brothers, Ray Brazell; Floyd Brazell; five sisters, Alice Wissler, and husband Jessie Albert; Helen Moore and husband Comer; Delia “Eileen” Wentworth and husband Raymond; Doris Mae Rodger and husband Harry; Frankie Jane Moore and husband Julius; one son, Scott Brazell; two daughters, Sandra Kay Brazell; Chequetta Ann Brazell; one great-granddaughter, Evelyn Brazell.

Special thanks to friend Gaylan Rasmusson for your many years of support, help, and love.

Cremation will take place; there will be no services at his request.