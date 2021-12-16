William David “Dave” Miller (January 23, 1962 – December 14, 2021)

William David “Dave” Miller

William David “Dave” Miller, (Heavy on the DAVE) 59, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Dave was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 27 years and former resident of Modesto, California.

He was born January 23, 1962 in Modesto, California; the son of William “Bill” Miller and Rae Ann Drury.

He married Mary Moneyhun May 2, 2009 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Dave started his career off working on naval ships off the coast of California. After having children and moving to Wyoming, his second to none workmanship continued as Dave worked in a few local welding shops. Nothing came across his path that he couldn’t handle. He was always proud of the work he put out. Dave wore his heart on his sleeve and his family and friends knew it. He always had advice for anyone, weather they asked for it or not. His wife, children, grandchildren, and dog Shelby were his pride and joy. Dave fought a short battle with prostate cancer. The cancer didn’t win the battle though. When Dave passed, the cancer died too. It was a draw.

Survivors include his wife Mary Miller of Rock Springs, Wyoming, mother, Rae Ann Drury of La Veta, Colorado; five sons, William C. Miller and fiancé Kayla of Wheat Ridge, Colorado; David M. Miller and wife Maegan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Joey Lye and wife Carissa of Texas; Steven Lye and fiancé Bailey of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Colton Cleveland and fiancé Linzie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four daughters, ; Brittany Bogataj and husband Kyle of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Jayna Tillman and husband Bryan of Muldrow, Oklahoma; Amber Aldi and husband Carlos of Houma, Louisiana; Misty Lye of Rock Springs, Wyoming; First wife, Yvonne Frydenlund; one sister, Laurie Erwin and husband Mark of La Veta, Colorado; several grandchildren; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. His special fur baby Shelby.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents and father Bill Miller.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Dave’s memory to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming, 82901.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will take place at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Sweetwater Events Complex, Small Hall, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

