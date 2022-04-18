William Frank Hernandez (June 8, 1933 – April 16, 2022)

William Frank Hernandez

William Frank Hernandez, 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 8, 1933 in Fruita, Colorado, the son of Frank and Clorinda Hernandez.

Willie married Mary Louise Sena in Raton, New Mexico in 1951. They moved to Green River in 1952 and raised four children.

He was a miner his whole life, starting out in the days of when donkeys carried out the coal from the mines. He worked for FMC for 41 years, retiring as a long wall supervisor

His love for racing was second only to the love he had for his family. He was well known throughout the community providing many with the challenge of trying to beat him out of many first place wins and championships. His winning number was #16, and what a coincidence, he passed away on April 16th. He raced modifieds and sprint cars, showing his talent and ability in both fields which led to racing generations of drivers to follow his passion. He was a hard-working and kind soul that earned the respect of family, friends, and coworkers. He always had a smile for everyone.

William was preceded in death by his wife Mary, father, mother, and four sisters.

He is survived by sisters Rita and Gloria of Simi Valley, California; children Terri and Jesse Lucero, Jerry and Lana Hernandez, Linda Nehrer, William Jr. and Connie Hernandez; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, WY. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m., Friday, before services at the church. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Military Honors and Interment will take place at the Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com