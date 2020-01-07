William Jacob (Jay) Zumbrennen (June 24, 1940 – Jan. 1, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 7, 2020) — William Jacob (Jay) Zumbrennen, 80, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020, at Advanced Health Care in Billings, Montana.

Jay was born in Rock Springs on June 24, 1940, to Bill and Margaret Zumbrennen; he was one of 5 siblings, Johny, Patricia, David, and Terry.

Jay Graduated from Rock Springs in 1958.

Jay met the love of his life Sandra (Joey) Huner in 1959. Together they raised 2 children, Jolene and Kevin.

Jay shared his love of horses and rodeo with his family. They were always at the fairgrounds or at a rodeo somewhere.

Jay worked many years for LM Olson Construction. He was very proud of the projects he helped complete. He would point out schools or hospitals to his family and say, “I built that.” Jay sat on many committees and fair boards.

Jay was a proud and active member of Alcoholic Anonymous, he was very involved in local meetings was very proud of the people he sponsored and helped to live a life of sobriety.

Jay touched many lives and hearts with his personality. Be it horses, dogs, construction sobriety or just a friend to lean on. Jay was there.

Jay is proceeded in death by his parents Bill and Margaret; brothers, Johny and David; daughter, Jolene, and grandson Zachary.

He is survived by siblings Patricia, Terry (Lynn), Joey, Kevin (Cully); grandchildren, Kyle (Rilie), Aisey, Madison and Shepard; son-in-law, Mark Lanka, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.