William Jay Harper (May 4, 1950 – December 21, 2023)

William Jay Harper, 73, passed away on December 21, 2023, at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming but moved to Green River in 2002.

William was born May 4, 1950, in St. Paul, Minnesota; the son of Harry J. Harper and Rose Marie Evans.

He attended school in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1968. He attended Western Wyoming Community College, Gillette College, as well as Colorado State University where he received his Bachelor of Science in Art.

William was an Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam War.

He worked as a machinist for Teton Hydraulics for 15 years until his retirement in 2017.

William really enjoyed the outdoors and was often found hunting, fishing, shooting, or riding motorcycles. He was always watching movies or reading a book.

Survivors include his mother, Rose Marie Harper of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Harry Clifton Harper and wife Sheron of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Barbara Ann Lee and husband Paul of Monterey, California; several cousins; one niece, Angi Beauheim and husband Nathan of Loveland, Colorado; one nephew, Russell Harper and wife Staci of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two great nephews, Devon Harper of Green River, Wyoming; Levi Beauheim of Loveland, Colorado; two great nieces, Lexi Harper of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Ivy Beauheim of Loveland, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Jean Harper Jr.

Following Cremation; no services will be held at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.