William Jose Da Silva (November 1, 1976 – January 18, 2021)

William Jose Da Silva, 44, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 in Green River Wyoming.

He was born on November 1, 1976 in Republica Da Guine Bissau, the son of Joao Jose Da Silva and Elizabete Maria Ferreira.

William attended schools in Republica Da Guine Bissau, where he grew up.

He married Jennifer Tisdale in Green River, WY on October 21, 2020.

William worked many trades and spoke several languages.

He had a fondness for sports, cars, golf, and basketball. He loved animals, cooking, listening to music, dancing, shopping, traveling and taking pictures. He enjoyed spending his time with his family and going to church.

Survivors include his wife Jennifer Tisdale Silva; stepson Torian Tisdale; father Joao Jose Da Silva brothers Yenci Jose Da Silva, Evermundo Jose Da Silva; sisters Miriam Makeba Silva, Jocelin Maria Da Silva, Djanelka Maria Da Silva, Lisdaline Da Silva; grandparents Domingas Da Silva, Manuel Jose Da Silva; cousins Jorge Silva and Elison Nobre Silva.

Cremation will take place and private family services will be held.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.