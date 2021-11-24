William Redmond Thompson (May 11, 2005 – November 21, 2021)

William Redmond Thompson

William Redmond Thompson, 16, passed away November 21, 2021 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

William was born May 11, 2005, the eldest son of Jeremy and Stacy Thompson in Millcreek, Utah.

William was a Junior at Rock Springs High School and worked at McDonald’s. William loved military history, cars, animals, and most of all, his siblings and family. William was always the first to offer help to anyone in need no matter the reason. He was into JDM cars for which he always had big dreams of owning one. He loved cars nearly as much as he loved his girlfriend, Mariah Webb.

William was a very sweet but stubborn young man and was the best big brother to both his younger brothers and sister. When Jon was born, he was more interested in holding and talking to him despite, only being two years old. He had a love for children and would be frequently found playing with one of his three siblings. Growing up William never met a stranger and was always willing to help those in need and never saw any difference in skin color, sexuality, developmental, or physical disabilities in people, he just loved them for who they were.

William will forever be remembered for his love of the uncommon and love he had for his younger siblings, along with his love Mariah Webb of Rock Springs. Growing up he had wanted to follow in his parents’ footsteps, first as a doctor, second as having the honor of serving his country. He simply wanted a career in which he could help others.

William is survived by his parents Jeremy and Alanna Thompson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Stacy Thompson and significant other Michael Anderson of Green River, Wyoming; three siblings, Jon Thompson; Benjamin Thompson and Elizabeth Thompson; aunts and uncles, Lisa and Bill Vermeulen of Duluth, Minnesota; Mary Beth Thompson and partner Serene Flesch of Fort Collins, Colorado; William A. Thompson and wife Judy of Riverton, Utah; Cynthia Abbott and husband Jeff of Maricopa Arizona; Johanna Thompson of Sedona, Arizona; Meredith Thompson of Green River, Wyoming; David Thompson and wife April of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Christopher Redmond of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Jon Tripp and wife Tara of Rock Springs, Wyoming; numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents William and Sally Thompson; maternal grandparents, Dale and Norene Robinson; one uncle, Barry Cook and cousin Joshua Thompson.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in William’s memory to National Military Vehicle Museum, 6419 US Highway 26, Dubois, Wyoming 82513

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.