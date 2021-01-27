William Ross Gardiner (January 19, 1934 – January 24, 2021)

William Ross Gardiner, 87, passed away January 24, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 28 years.

William was born on January 18, 1934 in Los Angeles, California, the son of William Ross Gardiner and Eva Eileen Ferris.

He married Marian in California, she preceded him in death on December 24, 2003.

William worked as a handyman his entire life until his passing.

He loved spending time with his son Ron, who was always there with him. He liked camping, fishing, dune buggies, and driving. He had a passion for building, metal art, R/C airplanes and trucks. He was happy just living and enjoying life!

Survivors include his sons Jim Gardiner, Rick Gardiner, Ron Gardiner; daughters Kelley McDowell, Renae Spragg, Denese Shostle; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Marian Gardiner and his parents.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.

