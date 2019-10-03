Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, October 3, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

After a year-long investigation the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, with the help of numerous cooperating law enforcement agencies, managed to dismantle a local drug trafficking organization. Caught in the bust were 26 people. More information here.

According to a release from the University of Wyoming Daily News, UW has enrolled the second-largest freshman class in its history this fall. The 1,760 first-time students this semester is second only to the 1,849 freshmen enrolled in the fall of 2014. More information here.

P.E.O. Chapter L presented Angie Sabin and Hailee Coulson with a Program for Continuing Education grant from P.E.O. International.​ More information here.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce the Volunteer of the Month for September is Marilyn Tangen. More information here.

The Wyoming Department of Correction along with Texas law-enforcement officials confirmed that escaped inmate Robert Simpson was apprehended in Dallas on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 . More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Clyde Gale – Details here.

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted