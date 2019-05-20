Wyo4News Obituary: Brett Charles McKeehan

Brett Charles McKeehan was born on January 15, 2001, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Steven Michael McKeehan and Natalie Ann Sandoval McKeehan.

Brett attended schools in Green River and was a Green River High School graduate with the class of 2019.

His interests included playing tennis, weight lifting, hanging out with his friends, listening to music. He loved animals and was planning on seeking a career in mental health.

Survivors include his parents Steven McKeehan of Green River, Wyoming and Natalie Sandoval of Raton, New Mexico; one brother Brandon McKeehan of Ogden, Utah; his paternal grandparents Micky and Sharon McKeehan of Buckeye, Arizona and his maternal grandparents Gene and Eva Sandoval of Raton, New Mexico; several cousins, aunts and uncles.

Following cremation, a celebration of Brett’s life will be held from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the McKeehan’s residence at 405 Waggener Street in Green River, Wyoming.

Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the McKeehan family, that will later be donated to a mental health facility.