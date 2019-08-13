Wyo4News Obituary: David Yori

David Yori, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on August 10, 2019 at his home with his wife Kathy Yori at his side.

He was a lifetime resident of Rock Springs, the son of Edward and Dosilina Yori.

He is survived by his wife Kathy of Rock Springs; one brother Ed Yori of Cheyenne and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel on Thursday, one hour prior to services and on Friday at the Vase Chapel, one hour prior to services.