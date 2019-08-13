Wyo4News Obituary: Sylvia M. Aldred (May 4, 1938 – August 12, 2019)

Sylvia M. Aldred, 81, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 50 years and is a former resident of Utah.

Ms. Aldred was born on May 4, 1938, in Pueblo, Colorado; the daughter of Leon Shepard and Sadie Naranjo.

She attended schools in Springville, Utah and was a 1956 graduate of the Springville High School.

Ms. Aldred married Robert F. Aldred on November 24, 1955, in Springville, Utah, and he preceded her in death on May 11, 1987, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She later married Lawrence L. Fanelli on August 5, 2017, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and he preceded her in death on January 16, 2018, in Boulder City, Nevada.

Sylvia worked in Retail Sales for Penny’s and K-Mart from 1976 – 1999 until her retirement in 2000.

Ms. Aldred was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

She enjoyed camping, gambling, and crocheting.

Survivors include one son; Robert “Robbie” Aldred and wife Amanda of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Mary Ann Cook of Casper, Wyoming; one sister, Irene Wheeler of Denver, Colorado; four grandchildren, Julikay Cimino, Travis Cook, Shelby Aldred, Bobbie Aldred; two great-grandchildren, Valen Cook and Addison Cimino.

Ms. Aldred was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Julie Ann Aldred; two brothers, Jessie and Nick; two sisters, Elsie and Francis.

Cremation will take place.

