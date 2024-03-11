Yauncy Wayne White Sr. (September 17, 1974 – March 4, 2024)

Yauncy Wayne White Sr., 49, passed away peacefully at his home with the love of his life, best friend, and soul mate Amanda Strate by his side on Monday, March 4, 2024.

After being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer on October 13, 2023, Yauncy had a strong will to live and heroically and bravely tried everything to win the battle, he fought until the very end. Yauncy was born September 17, 1974, in Vancouver, Washington; the son of Gary White and Carol Gard White. He was a proud father of three children that he loved so very much.

He obtained his high school diploma and attended Baker Community College in Baker City, Oregon. There he opened and owned Shifty Skateboards and Tattoos; he was an outstanding entrepreneur for kids of all ages to get into skateboarding. Something Yauncy had a life-long passion for.

Almost 11 years ago he moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming where he worked at Skin City Ink & Steel as a tattoo artist and piercer for a few years prior to opening Euphoric Tattoo Parlour & Skate with Amanda in 2016. As an owner, tattoo artist, and piercer, he also carried through his love for skateboarding, stocking the shop for kids to be inspired to skate.

Yauncy was such a happy, kind, loving, caring, giving, inspiring and wonderful human. There truly aren’t enough words to describe his beautiful, sparkling, and colorful soul; gone too soon.

He loved skateboarding, road trips, going to the ocean, working on his saltwater aquariums, tattooing, riding his motorcycle, and being with friends… but most of all he loved spending time with his family. Yauncy’s family was everything to him. He was so loved and will be deeply missed by so many.

Survivors include his companion, Amanda Strate of Rock Springs, Wyoming; father, Gary White of Baker City, Oregon; two sons, Yauncy White Jr. of Vancouver, Washington; Brody White of St. Peter’s, Missouri; one daughter, Alexandria White and companion Jeremy Sterkenburg of Boise, Idaho; one sister, Kim Hughes and husband Tom of Baker City; one aunt, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol White, and one brother, Billy Rawlins.

Following Cremation, services are pending.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

The family respectfully requests donations in Yauncy’s memory be made to Euphoric Tattoo Parlour, 2241 Foothill Boulevard, Suite B, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.