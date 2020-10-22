Zachary Ryan Eikanger (October 13, 1991 – October 15, 2020)

Zachary Ryan Eikanger (Zach) 29 years old, resident of Tacoma, Washington. On October 15,2020 passed away at his home from a heart condition. Zach was born October 13, 1991 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Romae Eikanger and Roy Shepard. Zach has four siblings Michael Shepard of Juneau Alaska, Robert Shepard Green River Wyoming, Danni Eikanger Rock Springs Wyoming and Joshua Eikanger Rock Springs Wyoming.

Zach grew up in Green River Wyoming. Where he loved to play football, enjoy video games, playing his guitar and listening to music. Zach had a zest for life and had many friends. He enjoyed traveling and experiencing new adventures. Zach was a wonderfully unique soul, who had a different way of looking at life which he enjoyed sharing with his friends and family. Zach even played guitar in a band once upon a time.

Zach is survived in death by Sarah Johnson of Salt Lake City Utah. His two wonderful twin daughters Addylin Eikanger and Azalee Eikanger of Salt Lake City, Utah. His mother Romae Eikanger of Rock Springs, Wyoming . Father Roy Shepard of Green River. Brothers Joshua Eikanger and Wife Jaysha Eikanger of Rock Springs, Robert Shepard of Green River, Michael Shepard of Juneau Alaska and Sister Danni Eikanger of Rock Springs Wyoming. Cousin Dustin Sortor of Dickson, North Dakota, Delwayne Reinholz of Layton, Utah, Moriah Reinholz of Rock Springs, Wyoming , Jo Jones of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Julie Nordwall of Rock Springs, Andera Williams of Rock Springs, John Williams of Rock Springs, Jeremy Williams of Rock Springs, Tulene Ruger of Gillette Wyoming, Linda Lewis of Casper Wyoming, Marinia Norris of Killeen, Texas and several other cousins. Nieces Kya Eikanger, Justice Eikanger and Nephew Drake Eikanger, Karter Eikanger and Daniel Robinson.

Zachary was predeceased in death by his Aunt Adel Muije of Rock Springs Wyoming, Grandmother Mildred Lewis of Daniel Wyoming, Grandfather Delbert Lewis of Big Piney Wyoming.

Zachary Celebration of Life will be held at the Sweetwater Events Complex on November 7, 2020 at 1:00pm.

For any questions please feel free to contact Danni Eikanger at 3073718227. Please donation for funeral cost at https://gf.me/u/y455uw or https://www.facebook.com/donate/343666020075281/?fundraiser_source=external_rl

The family would like to thank everyone for your kind condolences and generous donations.

“Feel confortable in your uniqueness and be proud that you are different.” -Maitreya