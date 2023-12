Letters can be dropped off anytime between now and Christmas Eve Day at Santa’s Magical Mailbox located at the Rock Springs Historical Museum, 201 B Street in Rock Springs.

Letters to Santa will also be posted on Wyo4News.com every Monday through Friday at 4:00 p.m. through December 22nd.

Santa will also be reading letters on WyoRadio’s Z106.7 every Monday through Friday, between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m., through December 22.