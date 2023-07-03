Now introducing the latest hit station to WyoRadio, Z106: Yesterday’s Hits, Today’s Favorites

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — WyoRadio, home of local favorites, 96.5 KQSW, 99.7 KSIT, 1360 KRKK, and 106.7 KMRZ is getting a revamp!

Beginning today, at 12:00 p.m., 106.7 HITS NOW will be uplifted as it gets replaced with Z106 Yesterday’s Hits, Today’s Favorites. Z106 is ready to take the community down memory lane as it plays the best of the 80’s, 90’s and early 2000’s.

While 106.7 HITS NOW and the Top 40 will be missed, our team is excited to bring the community a refreshing, new station to enjoy. Expand your knowledge to the end of the dial with the new Z106!

Check out our promo video below

Wyo4News Video

Stream Z106 here