Wyo4News Insights – McKenzie Home

Wyo4News staff,

[email protected]

Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.

On this edition of Insights, WyoRadio’s Tom Ellis speaks with Debra Moerke and Rick Lee about the McKenzie Home project. The McKenzie Home is a project with an anticipated completion date of 2024, providing housing and resources for single-parent mothers. It will be located in Green River and the facility will offer not only a place to live but counseling and life skills for single mothers from around the state of Wyoming.

Views and opinions expressed on the program are not necessarily those of WyoRadio ownership, management, or those of our sponsors. Time will be made available for responsible dissenting opinions.

Coming up with questions for our guests isn’t always an easy task. If you have a question for today’s guest that we should have asked and didn’t, drop us an email at [email protected] We will ask your question and broadcast the answer on an upcoming program. Please include your name which we will not use if requested.

We are always looking for interesting guests for our Wyo4News Insights programs. If you have suggestions for a guest or a topic of interest, just send us their name and contact information. Please include your name which we will not use if requested. Send us an email at [email protected]