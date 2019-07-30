Yellowstone Announces Non-Commercial Guided Snowmobile Access Program Lottery

Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming — Beginning Thursday, Aug. 1, people may apply to the 2019-2020 winter lottery for permits to snowmobile in Yellowstone without a commercial guide.

Authorized in 2013, the Non-commercially Guided Snowmobile Access Program allows one group of up to five snowmobiles to enter Yellowstone from each of its four winter entrances per day.

This year’s lottery will be open on www.recreation.gov from Aug. 1-31, 2019. Successful applicants will be notified in mid-September. Unclaimed or cancelled permits will be made available via www.recreation.gov on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning on October 1, 2019.

There is no waiting list. Cancellations may occur throughout the winter season, so check the website often for openings. Trips can be for a maximum of three days, and permits cost $40 per day with a $6 application fee.

Permit holders are considered non-commercial guides and must be at least 18 years old on the first day of their trips. All snowmobile operators must possess a state-issued driver’s license and successfully complete the free online Yellowstone Snowmobile Education Certification program. Anyone can take the course to learn about park rules that help visitors safely enjoy the unique experience of winter in Yellowstone while also protecting park resources.

All snowmobiles must meet the park’s New Best Available Technology standard.

To learn more about planning a winter trip to Yellowstone, visit Explore in Winter.

About the National Park Service: Since 1916, the National Park Service has been entrusted with the care of America’s more than 400 national parks. With the help of volunteers and partners, we safeguard these special places and share their stories with millions of people every year. Learn more at www.nps.gov.