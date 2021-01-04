9 area football players nominated for ‘Scholar-Athlete Award’

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

DOUGLAS, WYOMING (January 4, 2021) — The 96 nominees for this year’s Wyoming Chapter, National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Awards come from 27 different high schools from all five Wyoming prep football classifications plus the University of Wyoming.

Advertisement

The finalists, the most outstanding back and lineman from each classification, will be honored with a $1,200 scholarship and a chance to be named Wyoming’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year, who receives an additional $1,200 scholarship and becomes the state’s nominee for Western Region Scholar Athlete of the Year.

The Scholar-Athlete Awards are based 40 percent on football ability (All-Conference, All-State, etc.), 40 percent on academic achievement (GPA, ACT) and 20 percent on Extra Curricular activities and Citizenship (Student Council, FBLA, FCCLA, FFA, Other sports) in their respective schools and in their communities. Leadership roles are a great incentive in scoring. To qualify, a scholar-athlete must have a Grade Point Average of 3.0 or better.

Other awards will include a Courage and/or Perseverance Award to an athlete or athletes who have overcome serious injuries or medical conditions. The chapter also awards selected state residents with an outstanding contribution to amateur football award, the greatest UW and High School fans, an award for lifetime contributions to football officiating and an honor for an outstanding assistant coaches contribution.

Details of the award ceremony are undetermined at this time due to Covid-19 prevention considerations.

Advertisement

The 2020 high school senior nominees for the Scholar-Athlete awards are:

6man

Encampment – Dalton Peterson

– Dalton Peterson Farson – Carson Jones, Colby Jones, Parker Clawson, Zander Reed

– Meeteetse– Dale McBride, Hadley Abarr, Tozai May

9man

Pine Bluffs – Marvin Reza

– Marvin Reza Saratoga – Teagan Love

– Teagan Love Shoshoni – Kaden Dower

Kaden Dower Southeast – Brant Fullmer, Brodie Herring, Reece Robertson, Sawyer Anderson

Brant Fullmer, Brodie Herring, Reece Robertson, Sawyer Anderson Wind River – Colter Collver

Colter Collver Wright – Kayden Mack, Kagen Baker

2A

Kemmerer – Austin Peternal, Aaron Ortiz

– Austin Peternal, Aaron Ortiz Lovell – CJ Lindsay

– CJ Lindsay Mountain View – Hunter Meeks

– Pinedale – Carson Gregory

– Carson Gregory Wheatland– Adam Suko

3A

Advertisement

Cody – Nic Talich, Keaton Stone

– Nic Talich, Keaton Stone Green River – Jacob Fuss, James King, Jacob Marinez, Seth White

– Lander Valley – Jack Sweeney

– Jack Sweeney Riverton – Rylan Koehn

– Rylan Koehn Star Valley – Brant Nelson

– Brant Nelson Worland– Rudy Sanford

4A

Cheyenne Central – Andrew Johnson

– Andrew Johnson Cheyenne East – Josiah Aragon, Nick Begeman, Trey Bower, Graedyn Buell, Shaye Ellis, Dakota Heckman, Jackson Hesford, Logan Kusler, Isaac Marshall, Cael Pugh, Jake Rayl, Bradley Whitright

– Josiah Aragon, Nick Begeman, Trey Bower, Graedyn Buell, Shaye Ellis, Dakota Heckman, Jackson Hesford, Logan Kusler, Isaac Marshall, Cael Pugh, Jake Rayl, Bradley Whitright Laramie – Isaac Sell

– Isaac Sell Casper Natrona – Colter Helm, Jace George, Harrison Taubert, Brady Dutcher, Avery Cox, Ben Hoppens, Zack Southerland, Rhett Buhler, Nolan Valdez, Bode Draper, Braxton Bundy, D’Anthony Smith, Robert Douglas, Dominick Bradach, Myllian Allison

– Colter Helm, Jace George, Harrison Taubert, Brady Dutcher, Avery Cox, Ben Hoppens, Zack Southerland, Rhett Buhler, Nolan Valdez, Bode Draper, Braxton Bundy, D’Anthony Smith, Robert Douglas, Dominick Bradach, Myllian Allison Rock Springs – Collin Madsen

– Sheridan – Izak Aksamit, Rance Beck, Kavan Bede, Alexander Coon, Carter Dubberley, Francisco Gallegos, Zach Koltiska, Quinton Mangus, Ryan Marchant, Kyle Meinecke, Ben Novotny, Reece Osborne, Kahlil Rios, Matthew Taylor, Justin Vela, Gaige Vielhauer

– Izak Aksamit, Rance Beck, Kavan Bede, Alexander Coon, Carter Dubberley, Francisco Gallegos, Zach Koltiska, Quinton Mangus, Ryan Marchant, Kyle Meinecke, Ben Novotny, Reece Osborne, Kahlil Rios, Matthew Taylor, Justin Vela, Gaige Vielhauer Cheyenne South – Kobe Barto

– Kobe Barto Thunder Basin– Gillette – Sergio Aguilar, Dillon Bannister, River Brisko, Gavin Carroll, Michael Coleman, Kameron Engle, Andre Felton, Hayden Lunberg, Hunter Lunberg, Alex O’Dell, Scott O’Dell, Jaxon Pikula, Brody Richardson, Camden Schlekeway, Dyse Shepherd