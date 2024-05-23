Allred, Anderson, and Soltis voted All-State softball

May 23, 2024 — Wyo4News

For the third straight season, Green River Wolves softball player Kodi Allred has been honored as a Wyoming All-State player. Allred, who was voted All-State in 2022 and 2023, goes to school in Mountain View, but since that school has no softball program, played for the Lady Wolves.

Just a junior this season, Allred will have a chance for the rare feat of being named a four-time All-State softball player next season. Campbell County’s Avery Gray accomplished that feat this year.

Rock Springs All-State Players

Two players from Rock Springs were also named All-State. The Lady Tigers, Tarin Anderson, a freshman, and Payten Soltis, a senior, were named All-State. Both were voted All-State for the first time.