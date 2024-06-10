Baseball: Knights win while Stallions fall twice Sunday

June 10, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Rock Springs and Green River American Legion baseball team concluded play on Sunday at out-of-town tournaments.

Rock Springs Stallions

Playing in the Dooley Oil Tournament, Rock Springs lost twice on Sunday: 15-0 to the Cheyenne Hawks and 6-3 to the host Laramie Rangers. The Stallions finished the two-day tournament with a 0-4 record, leaving their season mark at 5-20.

Green River Knights

On Sunday, Green River overpowered the Parker Lighting of Parker, Colorado, posting a 12-2 victory. The win wrapped up the Knights’ play at the Buffalo Wild Wings tournament in Billings, Montana. Green River finished the tournament with a 2-3 mark, bringing their season record to 10-9.