Breanna Powers signs letter of intent to dance with Southern Utah University

May 20, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff
Breanna Powers, a senior at Rock Springs High School signed her letter of intent to attend Southern Utah University to pursue her love of dance. She is excited to begin this next journey of her life with the support of her coaches and family.
When asked what she is most excited about in choosing Southern Utah University, she said “I am most excited to major in nursing while I am there”. Breanna will accomplish great things at SUU while pursuing her love of dance and nursing.