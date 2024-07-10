Cowboy football picked to finish 6th in Mountain West

University of Wyoming photo

July 10, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Mountain West Conference has released its 2024 Preseason Predicted Order of Finish and Preseason All-Conference Team. Both survey results were based on votes by Mountain West media members.

Wyoming, under new head coach Jay Sawvel, was picked to finish sixth in the 12-team Mountain West Conference. Media members voted Boise State the favorite, followed by UNLV and Fresno State. Last season, UW finished fifth in the MW standings with a 5-3 record and 9-4 overall record, including a victory in the Arizona Bowl.

Here is the voting breakdown:

1. Boise State (38 first-place votes) – 543 points, 2. UNLV (4) – 471 3. Fresno State (4) – 460, 4. Air Force – 384, 5. Colorado State – 337, 6. Wyoming – 296, 7. Utah State – 285, 8. San Diego State – 251, 9. Hawai’i – 214, 10. San José – 185, 11. New Mexico – 85, 12. Nevada – 77 points.

Preseason All-Mountain West Cowboys

Three Cowboys were named to the Preseason Mountain West team. Two Pokes were announced on the First Team All-MW Offensive team. They are tight end John Michael Gyllenborg and offensive guard Jack Walsh. Defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole was named to the All-MW Defensive Team for the second straight season.

The Pokes will open thier 12-game football season on Saturday, August 31 at Arizona State. Their first home game will be September 7 against the University of Idaho.

All Wyoming Cowboy football games in 2024 will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM.