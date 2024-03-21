Cowboy football spring training to start Tuesday

University of Wyoming photo

March 21, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

New Wyoming Head Coach Jay Sawvel on the field coaching era will start this Tuesday when his Cowboys football team takes the spring practice field. Sawvel was named UW’s new head with the retirement of former head coach Craig Bohl. Sawwel suffered as Bohl’s defensive coordinator since 2020.

Spring practice sessions will take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays beginning Tuesday, March 26, and continuing through Saturday, April 27, with the annual Brown and Gold Spring Game at War Memorial Stadium. All practice sessions will be closed to the public, but fans can attend the Brown and Gold game with no admission charge.

Wyoming is coming off a 9-4 season, which included a win in the Arizona Bowl. The nine wins were the most in Bohl’s ten years at Wyoming and the most for the school since 1996.

Cowboy Football Transfer Portal News

According to Herosports.com, here is information on Wyoming’s transfer portal according to on3.com:

Transferring Out: Cayden Hawkins (LB) to Louisiana Tech, Brady Hultman (LB) to Missouri, and Kolbey Taylor (DB) to Vanderbilt.

Transferring In – DJ Jones (RB) senior from North Carolina, Clay Nanke (Edge) sophomore from Colorado State, Evan Eller (LB) from VMI, Garrett McGriff (Safety) sophomore from Army, Tyler King (WR) red-shirt freshman from Texas Tech, and Evan Eller (LB) senior from VMI.