Cowboys Begin 2020 Postseason at Big 12 Championships

TULSA, Okla. (March 5, 2020) – The Wyoming wrestling team begins postseason action this weekend with the Big 12 Championships, held March 7-8 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.
Tournament Coverage
Fans can stream the first three sessions of the Big 12 Championships on ESPN+/Big 12 Now Network. The championship round will be broadcast live on the Fox Sports regional networks and can be streamed at foxsportsgo.com.
ESPN will be providing multiple ways to stream the action this weekend as fans can access either the multiview links or a link to watch a specific mat. Those links can be found below:
Session 1
Multiview – https://www.espn.com/watch?id=55af547a-0099-4035-96bf-01e5f3a62197
Mat 1 – https://www.espn.com/watch?id=07e36c2d-793d-4c57-bb5a-4db91a5c6c8a
Mat 2 – https://www.espn.com/watch?id=8ce57877-188c-48ee-8204-735f8805e738
Mat 3 – https://www.espn.com/watch?id=b090e418-36ad-4628-aa37-9a02f5c00296
Mat 4 – https://www.espn.com/watch?id=18fc0d90-f08c-4192-a344-79829f90b359
Session 2
Multiview – https://www.espn.com/watch?id=2c0ed0a8-2b29-4ccb-a5ba-42248901607a
Mat 1 – https://www.espn.com/watch?id=c728a4d7-d852-4401-9a78-c80bcbeb16a1
Mat 2 – https://www.espn.com/watch?id=cc871033-3770-4ac4-a348-d26cf19576b1
Mat 3 – https://www.espn.com/watch?id=58015f56-b5d8-4f59-a95a-176aef256f06
Mat 4 – https://www.espn.com/watch?id=d926a7c4-3a3b-4da0-a573-e827437e751d
Session 3
Multiview – http://www.espn.com/watch?id=e712b26b-666b-4fea-ab62-0d12f3f21002
Mat 1 – https://www.espn.com/watch?id=03f8b3ab-097b-4234-b11f-0fe6543e9d67
Mat 2 – https://www.espn.com/watch?id=585239ab-60d7-47bd-b9aa-4e78d5bd430f
Mat 3 – http://www.espn.com/watch?id=4989750c-13a1-4eef-8dec-6894667310ee
Mat 4 – http://www.espn.com/watch?id=fd4819c6-9b63-4f68-b7ee-a087d0b5b6d8
Championship (Fox) – https://a.fsgo.com/qVGJspQLi4?feature=partner&source=api&channel=social&campaign=tunein&tags=DLP_FSSouthwest&referrer=DLP_FSSouthwest
From Coach Branch:
“We just have to put everything together that we’ve worked on this season and talked about over the last several months.”
“We’ve got to have our peak performance and the important thing is taking it one match at a time. You can’t think that you have to go out and beat everyone in the bracket, you’ve only got to beat the guy that is standing in front of you. We’ve got to go out and execute a game plan. Our aggressiveness and our techniques and believing in ourselves, most importantly. You really have to believe in yourself as a competitor and believe in your training and go out and implement the game plan, it’s really important that we do that.”
“Our goals and our season, everything that we set out in front of us and that we’ve focused on since last summer, last fall, everything that we’ve setup to do, is still out there for us to accomplish. It’s a real important weekend for us to go out there and perform our best.”
Tournament Schedule
Saturday, March 7
10 a.m. MT – Preliminary and quarterfinals matches
4 p.m. MT – Semifinals and 1st and 2nd round consolation matches
Sunday, March 8
10 a.m. MT – Consolation semifinals and 3rd, 5th and 7th-place matches
5 p.m. MT – Finals
2019 Big 12 Championships Recap
Last season, the Cowboys finished in seventh place as a team with 58 total points while Montorie Bridges at 133 pounds was runner-up to place the highest for the Pokes at the event. Brian Andrews placed fourth a year ago at heavyweight while at 174 pounds, Hayden Hastings took sixth, as did Tate Samuelson at 184.
Weight-by-Weight Previews
125 pounds
Wyoming Starter: Jake Svihel, 13-9
2019 Champion: Nick Piccininni (Oklahoma State)
NCAA Allocations: 4
133 pounds
Wyoming Starter: Montorie Bridges, 28-5, No. 1 seed
2019 Champion: Daton Fix (Oklahoma State)
NCAA Allocations: 8
141 pounds
Wyoming Starter: Trevor Jeffries, 19-17
2019 Champion: Dom Demas (Oklahoma)
NCAA Allocations: 5
149 pounds
Wyoming Starter: Jaron Jensen, 18-14, No. 8 seed
2019 Champion: Kaden Gfeller (Oklahoma State)
NCAA Allocations: 5
157 pounds
Wyoming Starter: Dewey Krueger, 19-13, No. 7 seed
2019 Champion: Chase Straw (Iowa State)
NCAA Allocations: 5
165 pounds
Wyoming Starter: Cole Moody, 18-15, No. 5 seed
2019 Champion: Demetrius Romero (Utah Valley)
NCAA Allocations: 4
174 pounds
Wyoming Starter: Hayden Hastings, 20-8, No. 6 seed
2019 Champion: Jake Smith (Oklahoma State)
NCAA Allocations: 5
184 pounds
Wyoming Starter: Tate Samuelson, 18-11, No. 7 seed
2019 Champion: Drew Foster (Northern Iowa)
NCAA Allocations: 5
197 pounds
Wyoming Starter: Stephen Buchanan, 25-9, No. 4 seed
2019 Champion: Preston Weigel (Oklahoma State)
NCAA Allocations: 6
Heavyweight
Wyoming Starter: Brian Andrews, 26-7, No. 5 seed
2019 Champion: Derek White (Oklahoma State)
NCAA Allocations: 7