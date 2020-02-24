Cowboys Host Nevada for Senior Day on Tuesday

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Feb. 24, 2020) – The Wyoming Cowboys host the Nevada Wolf Pack at on Tuesday evening for Senior Day, as Wyoming will honor its two seniors A.J. Banks and Jake Hendricks. The contest against the Wolf Pack is slated for a 7 p.m.

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming heads into the contest with a 7-21 overall record and a 2-14 mark in conference play. The Pokes picked up a 78-72 road win Saturday against Air Force, as Wyoming held the Falcons scoreless in the final two minutes to earn the win. Wyoming shot 51 percent from the field against the Falcons for the highest percentage on the road this season. The Cowboys hit nine threes against Air Force and have 201 for the season to rank ninth in single season school history. Over the last five games, Wyoming is forcing just over 15 turnovers per game. UW forced 16 on Saturday and turned that into 16 points.

The Wolf Pack head into Tuesday’s contest with an 18-10 overall record and a 11-5 mark in conference play. Nevada has won five-straight contests and sit in third place in the conference. The Wolf Pack grabs 29.8 defensive rebounds per game to rank fourth in the nation. Nevada also leads the MW in three-point field goal percentage at 38 percent. The Pokes held the Wolf Pack to 24 percent from behind the arc in the first meeting this season. The Wolf Pack are also strong on the defensive end ranking third in the MW holding opponents to 40 percent from the field.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Cowboys are led in scoring, rebounding an assists by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado. He adds 16.8 points per game to rank sixth in the conference. He also adds four assists per game for fifth in the MW. He leads Wyoming grabbing 5.7 rebounds per night. He has scored 20 or more points in six games this season. Senior Jake Hendricks adds 9.4 points per night. He entered the top-10 in single-season three pointers ranking ninth with 69 triples this season. Fellow senior A.J. Banks will play in his final contest in the Arena-Auditorium, as he averages 4.9 points per game this season and is shooting 53 percent from the field.

Nevada is led in scoring by Jalen Harris at 21.6 points per game to lead the MW and rank No. 11 in the nation. He also ranks second on the team in rebounds at 6.4 per game and assists at four per game. Jazz Johnson adds 16.2 points per game and is shooting 42 percent from behind the arc to lead the conference and rank No. 15 in the nation. Lindsey Drew adds 11.2 points per and a team-high 6.7 rebounds. He also adds 4.3 assists per game for fourth in the MW.

About The Series

Wyoming leads the all-time series against the Wolf Pack 14-8 in a series that dates back to 1938. Wyoming is 8-4 against Nevada in Laramie. UNR took the first contest this season pulling out a 68-67 win over the Pokes in Reno on Jan. 14.

Up Next

Wyoming wraps up the regular season on Saturday heading to Fresno State for a contest with the Bulldogs set for a 5 p.m.

For more information regarding tickets for Tuesday’s game, visit GoWyo.com/Tickets; email [email protected]; call 307-766-7220; or stop by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.