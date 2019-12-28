Cowboys ready for south beach duals

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Dec. 28, 2019) – The Wyoming wrestling team returns to dual action as the Cowboys travel to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for the South Beach Duals Sunday and Monday.

Wyoming begins the event late Sunday morning against #16 ranked Missouri. They will then face #23 Cornell. Monday, the Cowboys open against Old Dominion before closing the event against Michigan State. Last season, the Cowboys went 3-1 down in the South Beach Duals.

The Cowboys last wrestled on Dec. 15 in winning the team title at the Reno Tournament of Champions. Montorie Bridges (133), Dewey Krueger (165) and Tate Samuelson (184) all won individual titles with Krueger being named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament.

Probable Lineups for the South Beach Duals

Wyoming

125: Cole Verner (3-5) or Doyle Trout (3-5)

133: No. 7 Montorie Bridges (15-2)

141: Chase Zollmann (10-6)

149: No. 24 Jaron Jensen (12-5)

157: Logan Jensen (8-7)

165: Dewey Krueger (11-4) OR Cole Moody (10-7)

174: No. 10 Hayden Hastings (15-4)

184: No. 16 Tate Samuelson (9-4)

197: Stephen Buchanan (13-5)

HWT: No. 17 Brian Andrews (12-5)