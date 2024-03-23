Cowboy’s Volk earns All-American honors at NCAA Championships

Wyoming 125-pound wrestler Jore Volk will be at the NCAA tournament. (University of Wyoming photo)

March 23, 2024 — After dropping his opening round match, University of Wyoming 125-pound wrestler Jore Volk won four straight consolation round matches at the NCAA Championship to attain All-American status. His last win on Friday was a 4-1 sudden victory over Braeden Davis of Penn State, who entered the tournament as the #1 seed.

Volk dropped his next match to the #2 seed Luke Stanich of Lehigh but will wrestle against #23 Tanner Jodan of South Dakota State for seventh place. Volk, a sophomore, becomes the first Cowboy All-American since 2022.

Two other Cowboys were also on the mats Friday. UW sophomore Gabe Willochell (149) and freshman Joey Novak (197) competed in the consolation rounds. Willochell, seeded at #22, picked up his second upset in as many days Friday, defeating #12 Ethen Miller of Maryland before falling to #14 Dylan D’Emilio of Ohio State.

Novak entered the tournament as the #17 seed. He opened his Friday with a win over #15 Max Shentered of North Carolina before losing to #9 Stephen Little of Little Rock.

Cowboy NCAA Results:

Jore Volk 125 Pounds

Round of 32: No. 28 Diego Sotelo (Harvard) dec. No. 5 Volk, 5-3

Consolation Round 1: No. 5 Volk dec. No. 21 Brandon Kaylor (Oregon State), 2-0

Consolation Round 2: No. 5 Volk dec. No. 11 Cooper Flynn (Virginia Tech), 5-1

Consolation Round 3: No. 5 Volk dec. No. 14 Nico Prove (Stanford), 5-4

Blood Round: No. 5 Volk sudden victory No 1 Braeden Davis (Penn State), 4-1

Consolation Quarterfinals: No. 2 Luke Stanich (Lehigh) major dec. No. 5 Volk, 9-0

Gabe Willochell 149 Pounds

Round of 32: No. 22 Willochell major dec. No. 11 Quinn Kinner (Rider), 8-0

Round of 16: No. 6 Austin Gomez (Michigan) fall, No. 22 Willochell, 4:57

Consolation Round 2: No. 22 Willochell dec. No. 12 Ethen Miller (Maryland), 10-8

Consolation Round 3: No. 14 Dylan D’Emilio dec. No. 22 Willochell, 9-7

Joey Novak 197 Pounds

Round of 32: No. 17 Novak dec. No. 16 Luke Stout (Princeton), 9-6

Round of 16: No. 1 Aaron Brooks (Penn State) fall No. 17 Novak, 2:21

Consolation Round 2: No. 17 Novak dec. No. 15 Max Shaw (North Carolina), 9-5

Consolation Round 3: No. 9 Stephen Little (Little Rock) major dec. No. 17 Novak, 13-5