Cowboy’s Volk earns All-American honors at NCAA Championships

March 23, 2024 — After dropping his opening round match, University of Wyoming 125-pound wrestler Jore Volk won four straight consolation round matches at the NCAA Championship to attain All-American status. His last win on Friday was a 4-1 sudden victory over Braeden Davis of Penn State, who entered the tournament as the #1 seed.
Volk dropped his next match to the #2 seed Luke Stanich of Lehigh but will wrestle against #23 Tanner Jodan of South Dakota State for seventh place. Volk, a sophomore, becomes the first Cowboy All-American since 2022.
Two other Cowboys were also on the mats Friday. UW sophomore Gabe Willochell (149) and freshman Joey Novak (197) competed in the consolation rounds. Willochell, seeded at #22, picked up his second upset in as many days Friday, defeating #12 Ethen Miller of Maryland before falling to #14 Dylan D’Emilio of Ohio State.
Novak entered the tournament as the #17 seed. He opened his Friday with a win over #15 Max Shentered of North Carolina before losing to #9 Stephen Little of Little Rock.
Cowboy NCAA Results:
Jore Volk 125 Pounds
Round of 32: No. 28 Diego Sotelo (Harvard) dec. No. 5 Volk, 5-3
Consolation Round 1: No. 5 Volk dec. No. 21 Brandon Kaylor (Oregon State), 2-0
Consolation Round 2: No. 5 Volk dec. No. 11 Cooper Flynn (Virginia Tech), 5-1
Consolation Round 3: No. 5 Volk dec. No. 14 Nico Prove (Stanford), 5-4
Blood Round: No. 5 Volk sudden victory No 1 Braeden Davis (Penn State), 4-1
Consolation Quarterfinals: No. 2 Luke Stanich (Lehigh) major dec. No. 5 Volk, 9-0
Gabe Willochell 149 Pounds
Round of 32: No. 22 Willochell major dec. No. 11 Quinn Kinner (Rider), 8-0
Round of 16: No. 6 Austin Gomez (Michigan) fall, No. 22 Willochell, 4:57
Consolation Round 2: No. 22 Willochell dec. No. 12 Ethen Miller (Maryland), 10-8
Consolation Round 3: No. 14 Dylan D’Emilio dec. No. 22 Willochell, 9-7
Joey Novak 197 Pounds
Round of 32: No. 17 Novak dec. No. 16 Luke Stout (Princeton), 9-6
Round of 16: No. 1 Aaron Brooks (Penn State) fall No. 17 Novak, 2:21
Consolation Round 2: No. 17 Novak dec. No. 15 Max Shaw (North Carolina), 9-5
Consolation Round 3: No. 9 Stephen Little (Little Rock) major dec. No. 17 Novak, 13-5