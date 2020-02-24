Cowgirl Golf Set to Begin Spring Campaign at Gold Rush Tournament

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Feb. 24, 2020) – The Wyoming Cowgirl golf team will get its spring season underway today at the 2020 Gold Rush Tournament in Seal Beach, California. Wyoming was originally scheduled for its first tournament on February 10 at the Battle at the Rock. It was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Sponsor

“While we were disappointed our first event was cancelled but I was very happy with the competitive training we were able to get in,” head coach Josey Stender said. ”We have stuck with our process since then and will have similar expectations in our first event.”

This week’s tournament is set up on the 6,932-yard, par-72 course at the Old Ranch Country Club. Play is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. MT on Monday with 36 holes of play. The third round is also set for 9 a.m. Tuesday. Both days include shotgun starts. Along with the Cowgirls, the 15-Team Tournament field features, Boston College, Brigham Young, Charlotte, Fresno State, Idaho, Georgia, Long Beach State, Long Beach State B, Minnesota, New Mexico State, Sacramento State, Santa Clara, Santa Clara B, UCI.

Advertisement

The Cowgirl lineup features for the weekend includes Erin Sargent, Caitlyn Skavdahl, Cristiana Ciasca Kaylee Knadler and Michelle Nguyen. Freshmen Morgan Ryan and Jessica Zapf will compete as individuals. Wyoming is coming off career-best rounds from Sargent and Skavdahl as the team closed out its fall season at the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown. Sargent finished with a 3-under 69 which ties her career low in a round. It’s also fourth best all-time in the Cowgirl record book.

After finishing with rounds of six-over 78 and seven-over 79, she would turn in a three day total of 10-over 226 and a 28th place finish. Skavdahl had a career best final round of 2-under 70. Her previous best was a 1-over 72. She finished with a three day total 13-over 229 (75-84-70) and moved up to finish in a tie for 41st.