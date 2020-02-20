Cowgirl Tennis Travels to Colorado for Saturday Matchup

LARAMIE, WYOMING. (Feb. 20, 2020) – The Wyoming women’s tennis team looks to keep its winning streak alive Saturday as the Cowgirls travel down to Boulder for a 2 p.m., contest against Colorado. The Cowgirls have won three-straight matches, all of which have come via shutout.

“We had a good week of practice, working on continuing to play our style of tennis,” said Head Coach Dean Clower.

UW (5-1) is coming off a 4-0 win in McComb, Miss., Sunday over Southeastern Louisiana. The Cowgirls won all three singles matches that were completed last weekend and won two of the three doubles matches to earn the doubles point in the win.

Maria Oreshkina and Ida Krause continue to pace the Cowgirls with a 5-1 record this spring in singles play. Oreshkina has played at No. 1 singles all season while Krause has mostly played in the three position.

In doubles play this spring, Oreshkina and partner Oleksandra Balaba are 4-1 as a team, as is the tandem of Clara Mansart and Ana Royo. The Cowgirls are 12-5 this spring as a team in doubles matchups and are 22-7 in singles play overall.

Colorado enters Saturday with a 6-3 record this spring and sports a 3-1 record at home. The Buffaloes have already played four Mountain West opponents this season, having only lost to Air Force (6-1) and defeating Boise State (6-0), Colorado State (6-1) and Fresno State (4-2).